Dear Dr. Wallace:
My therapist recommended that I repeat positive mantras to myself every morning to boost my self-esteem. Per her advice, I’ve been trying to speak positivity into my life by repeating phrases like, “I am stronger than my problems,” “I am deserving of success” and “Good things will come my way.” I am extremely diligent in saying these mantras aloud to myself every morning, but they do not seem to be working. Do you have any idea as to why this is the case so far?
— Seeking Good Results, via email
Seeking Good Results: Repeating positive mantras can shift our thoughts in a more productive direction, but changing our thoughts alone is not enough. What most people do not realize is that our thoughts, emotions and behaviors are connected and intertwined to the point that each has a strong influence over the others. Therefore, in order for you to make lasting changes in your life, it is necessary for your thoughts, emotions and behaviors to be in sync.
With this in mind, I would recommend taking a good, hard look at your habits and behaviors. Are they aligned with the mantras you are repeating? Are you actively, consistently working toward success? Do you do whatever it takes to overcome your problems and create positive outcomes in your life? Mantras sound nice on paper, but they mean nothing if they are not backed by action and commitment. No one is capable of merely speaking change into existence — change must be created.
It is not my intention to discourage you from using positive mantras to boost your self-esteem, but I would like to point out that they are of little value if they are not actively pursued. Controlling thoughts and emotions is an almost impossible undertaking. Try instead to work on controlling your habits and behavior, and watch how doing so inevitably changes your thoughts and feelings for the better.