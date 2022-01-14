Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a high school senior, and my parents have made a point of telling me recently that they will only be giving me minor financial help for my college costs. They explained to me that if I choose to pursue a college degree in the field of my choice, it will end up being my degree, not theirs, so the bulk of the financial responsibility now that I’m 18 years old should lie with me.
I have a wide variety of friends in school, some that are in my exact situation, while others have parents that are paying outrageous sums to send them to lavish schools where they will no doubt party more than they will attend classes.
And it’s also true that I have other friends who are already seeking jobs and have no interest in going to college at this point.
— Limited Financial Assistance,
via email
Dear Limited Financial Assistance: Based on the story you have shared with me I feel you’re a perfect candidate to plan on attending a junior college for the first year or two in your pursuit of your ultimate university degree. Community colleges keep tuition costs down and generally help students get started in college when they don’t have a large budget to work with.
Most communities have these junior colleges within a reasonable distance from metropolitan centers, and whether you’re living at home or plan to live in a small apartment, at least your college costs for the first two years may be workable even on a small budget.