From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The world seems to be imploding. How can this be when we have more psychiatrists, more self-help programs, more churches and inspirational speakers than ever before?
— S.U.
Dear S.U.: While so much in our world seems to improve, man doesn’t. We can send a spaceship into orbit but we can’t walk safely on the streets at night. The subtle sins of selfishness and indifference are everywhere. Seemingly upright men and women admit to desires of the grossest sort. And who is shocked anymore? Human viciousness breaks out as people steal, cheat, murder, and rape.
All of the committees, the resolutions, or the changes in governments don’t change society. If mankind is to be saved, something radical needs to happen. The forces building up in our world are so overwhelming that men and women everywhere are crying out in desperation.
Someone has said that all we have to do is contrast the titles of some of the old movie classics with current movie blockbusters to see the change in morality during the past several decades. Man has made many attempts to change himself. We have tried without success to achieve moral goals by improvement in our environment and many are disillusioned with the results.
Ultimately, society is not going to be changed for the better with coercion and force because when it is changed that way, man usually loses his freedom. It can only be changed by a complete transformation of the human heart — from the inside out. God says to man, “I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you” (Ezekiel 36:26). This is the new birth and it is offered to everyone who will acknowledge their need for salvation. Do not delay in making this life-altering decision today.