Dear Dr. Graham:
I have friends from many different religions that constantly talk to me about faith. Some say we have to have faith in ourselves, others say that we have to have faith in spiritual experiences. What exactly does it all mean? — C.F.
Dear C.F.: If faith is not rooted in the truth of God’s Word, it has no power. It will wither like a plant out of the soil. Power comes from the source of faith, and that is in Christ Jesus the Lord. The Bible says, “Your faith should not be in the wisdom of men but in the power of God” (1 Corinthians 2:5). How do we get that power? When we humble ourselves before God, He gives us the gift of faith to believe. “So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Romans 10:17).
The Bible teaches that faith is the only approach that we have to God. Faith is belief in someone greater than ourselves and it is Jesus Christ and Him alone. No one has sins forgiven, no one goes to Heaven; no one has assurance of peace and contentment, until we exhibit faith in Jesus Christ. “But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him” (Hebrews 11:6).
What does this mean? It means that we are convinced that Jesus is who He claims to be — God in human flesh, sent to save us from our sins.
“Let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith” (Hebrews 12:1-2).