Dear Dr. Wallace:

As a parent of a teenager with a cellphone, is it wrong to go through my teenager’s phone? I can tell you that I paid for the phone, and I pay for the plan. Recently I was with a group of friends who all have teenage daughters; three out of the four mentioned that they do regularly monitor their teenagers’ phones.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Pinova to temporarily resume operations this week

Pinova to temporarily resume operations this week

The public won’t likely be able to see it, but parts of the Pinova wood resin plant in Brunswick will be operating this week as the company continues to work toward reopening following a massive fire in April.