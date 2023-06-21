I need a car to get to my part-time job. I just graduated high school and I’ll start some classes at a local junior college this fall. In the meantime, I’m trying to work as many hours as I can to save up money to buy a reliable used car.
My father is an “old school” guy, so he has shown no interest in offering to pay for even part of a car for me. He drives a very nice, new, expensive car that is one of his most cherished possessions, so I’ve never asked him for the keys to borrow it even once.
I’ve spoken with a few of my friends and two of them were able to convince their parents to pay for half of their first cars. I’d love that, but I highly doubt my father would help me in that regard. I also hate rejection, so thus far I have not even told him that I’ve saved up more than half of what I’ll need to buy my first car.
I know fuel, insurance and maintenance are expensive too, so I plan to work every shift I can get this summer to try to bank as much money as possible. At least I have a few good friends who often give me a ride to or from work, so things are manageable so far.
How would you best advise me to approach my stodgy father about this issue? To be honest, I’ve been intimidated to even bring this up to him. I still live at home, and I regularly help him with chores in the garage and yard. Any ideas?
Dear Seeking My First Ride: Yes, I do have an idea, but first I will mention that if you never ask, you’ll never receive a yes, so focus on a logical and polite presentation and take your shot.
I’d start by telling him that you’ve saved up slightly more than half of what you’ll need to buy your first used car. Explain that you’re getting rides often to and from work from friends, but that you can’t always count on that, and you feel it’s time you seek out your own independent transportation to work.
Also mention that you’ve researched the cost of maintenance and insurance and ask him if he would be open to helping you out by adding you to his family auto insurance policy when the time comes. Tell him that you will drive carefully and responsibly and that if he would ever wish to remove you from his policy that you’d understand and accept that, but that you plan to do everything in your power to live up to the privilege of that opportunity if he’s willing to offer it to you. Tell him that of course you’ll pay the full extra premium you and your car will generate on his policy.
If he’s open to that idea, then I see an opening for you to speed things up. You might then ask him for a loan for 45% of the capital you’re trying to raise as soon as possible. Let your father know you’ll be willing to do extra chores in your home, yard, garden or anywhere else he might need help.