Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have been with my boyfriend for about two years and have gotten very close and comfortable with him. We basically do everything together and spend a lot of time hanging out, having fun and talking about life and future goals.
I am very happy with how close we are but feel like as time has gone on in our relationship he doesn’t put in as much effort as he used to. I wish he would do the small things for me like getting me flowers or writing me heartfelt notes like he did in the early days when we
first met.
Those things would make me very happy and feel appreciated even more on an ongoing basis. I obviously don’t want to ask him to do these things for me because I want him to do it because he wants to. Yet at the same time I want to feel appreciated! What can I do about this?
— Seeking Special Appreciation, via email
Dear Seeking Special Appreciation: If you wish for this to happen again at this point, I suggest you start first to get the ball rolling again! Take the time to write him a nice note and slip it to him at the right time.
Bring him a small portion of his favorite snack, dessert or any small item you know he likes and cares about. Remind him of how much you loved his attentions in this department back when you met and explain that you want him to always know how you feel about him.
Do this a few times and chances are he will get the message and soon reciprocate in kind back to you. Don’t make it a competition or keep score on who has done more, but rather seek to always keep your relationship fun, earnest, respectful and yes, appreciated.