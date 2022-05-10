Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 18 years old, and my 10-year-old sister has autism. She has always struggled to fit in and make friends, but I’m especially worried for her now that she’ll be starting middle school this fall.
I was bullied in middle school, and it was a horrible experience for me. I know how cruel kids can be at that age, and I’m someone who is very extroverted and outgoing, so if it was hard for me, I’m worried that my sister will get eaten alive.
I don’t want to be overly protective of her, and I know that there’s really nothing I can do because I won’t be able to monitor her all of the time, but as her older sibling I feel very responsible for her safety and well-being. She has already had a tough experience as a kid, and I really want her to be able to enjoy her early teenage years.
Is there anything I can do to facilitate her transition into middle school?
— Concerned big sister, via email
Dear Concerned Big Sister: Plan to visit her teachers in advance. Hopefully, one or both of your parents can attend and provide support in this regard. A lot will come down to the ability of your sister’s teachers to make suitable arrangements and adjustments as needed to help your sister have the best possible educational experience.
I’ve read that exposing such a student to a small group of interchangeable “buddies” can help deliver suitable social behavior in some cases.
Ask her teachers to help provide relaxation opportunities and spaces to do so. Your sister will benefit from routines, so seek to set as many of those up in advance as possible.
Do seek out the school’s counseling office, their administration and any on-staff professional who have had experience dealing with autistic children. Many students with autism have likely attended this middle school in the past, so seek them out late this summer or during the early part of fall, when preenrollment periods begin at this school.
I feel preparing the game plan in advance, seeking to acquire as much professional assistance as possible and also focusing on having safety valves like quiet areas that can be accessed as needed are the keys to helping an autistic student transition into a new school.