Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a good student and the oldest child in our family. There are three kids in our family who are all now teenagers, but I’m the oldest at 17. This normally would be a good thing, as older teens typically get more freedom and more opportunities to hang out and socialize with their friends.
But in my family things don’t work out this way. My parents have a spectacular work ethic and in fact, I think they are both workaholics! They both used to work in management in the retail grocery industry and they were each quite successful in their individual jobs. But a few years ago, they both decided to quit their jobs and open a small chain of local specialty food stores. Now they both seem to work 12 to 14 hours a day, six days a week. They have one store in our local town and another two more that are each about a half-hour’s drive away in different nearby towns.
Since I’m the oldest, they make me work at the store in town after school three days a week, plus I have to work every Saturday morning until early afternoon. This really cuts into my social time with my friends!
They do give me a fair allowance, but I’d be happy with less money and more free time. How can I get them to understand that I need more time for myself?
— I Work Too Much,
via email
Dear I Work Too Much: I agree with you in this situation. You should be allowed to work at your family’s store as much or as little as you want. If your parents need more help, they should hire an employee to fill the hours and responsibilities they need covered. Since they have three stores, they obviously have other employees running those operations for them.
Do let your parents know that you wrote to me about this. Show them your letter and my reply here.