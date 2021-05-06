Dear Dr. Wallace:
This is a hard letter to write to you. My father abused me and was sent to prison for it. This is the confusing part: My mother wants me to visit him in prison and tell him that I forgive him.
The truth is that I don’t want to visit my father, now or ever again. I still have nightmares about him. How can my mom be so insensitive to me about this?
How can I tell my mother in a way that she’ll understand that I don’t want to visit my father ever again?
— No Means No, via email
Dear No Means No: I agree with you: You were the one directly affected, so you deserve the dignity of making your own decision on this issue.
However, do take the time to explain to your mother just the general reasons why you don’t want to visit your father. You don’t need to go into detail; your goal is to be sure she understands and can respect your decision.
As soon as your mother directly hears that you don’t trust your father and have no plans to come to terms with his abuse, she will, ideally, stop asking you to visit him.
Please immediately consider seeking professional therapy with your school, medical professional, church or family counselor.