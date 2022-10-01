Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m in my first year of college and I live in a dorm room. It’s pretty small and I have one roommate, so we each only have the essentials in our room. At first, I felt like I was in a minimalist commune or something, but over time I’ve come to both enjoy and appreciate only having what I need around me and not the huge pile of stuff I had when I was a young teen living at home. Since I’m the eldest of six siblings, I’d like to see if I can get my younger brothers and sisters and even my parents to cut down on the amount of things they have in their rooms and living areas.
What do you think? Is this even possible in our “accumulation” society? As a young teen, I had way too many things in my room and my closet. Do you think any of them will listen to me or take my suggestions seriously? If they do, I think they will thank me in a few months!
— Liking Less, via email
Dear Liking Less: I’d start not by asking them to follow in your footsteps right away, but by telling them how awkward you felt in your small space at first. Then explain that over time you grew to enjoy having less to deal with and the things that you do have are the ones you really need and cherish.
From there you can tell your family one day that you and your roommate are gathering up items to donate to local charities. Ask if you can visit your family home to see if there are some old toys, clothes, shoes or books that are no longer used or needed that would be great for someone else to benefit from. In this way you might just get a foot in the door with your philosophy. Don’t expect overnight wholesale changes but realize that even a few small steps at removing and repurposing some clutter is a good start.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I love my literature classes and I also really enjoy reading inspirational and poignant quotations from past times and generations that came before us. Sometimes I like quotes from really famous people, but other times I find great ones that are attributed to unknown authors.
So, what are a few of your favorite quotes? I know you must have some since you’ve been a columnist for a long time.
— I Love Quotations, via email
Dear I Love Quotations: You got me! I indeed also love all kinds of famous quotations, inspirational sayings and comments made by the world’s vast pool of wonderful difference-makers, be they famous, relatively unknown or even anonymous.
Here are three of my favorites.
“We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.”
— Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“I keep my ideals, because in spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart.”
— Anne Frank