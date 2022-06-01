Dear Dr. Wallace:
For graduation speeches at my school, everyone is invited to submit a speech, and the teachers anonymously choose a few to be spoken at the commencement ceremony.
I decided to spend time and write one a few weeks ago because I didn’t want to regret not submitting one even though I never seriously expected to be selected to speak.
Then to my amazement, after a few weeks went by, I received an email from my principal saying that my speech was one of the ones selected! I am so excited and grateful that I was chosen to speak — but I have a fear of public speaking.
Whenever I speak in class or give presentations, I get shaky and have trouble speaking. If I have trouble in a class of 20 people, I have no idea how I will be able to get in front of all of the teachers, staff, my classmates and their families and many more people. What should I do?
— Excited but nervous,
via email
Dear Excited But Nervous: Rehearse, rehearse and rehearse! The key is to become so familiar with your material that it seems to become second nature to you. Stand in front of a mirror and practice it several times each afternoon or evening.
Wear the clothes you plan to wear that day so you’ll be in full presentation mode as you do this. Your mind, body and voice will then step up and take the practice sessions quite seriously. Remember to take your time and don’t rush your words.
Another idea some speakers find helpful is to look out at the audience but instead of looking anyone directly in the eyes, look at just about the tops of their heads, as this will help you to keep calm and concentrate better.
Finally, once you know your speech really well, don’t plan to read it word for word. Instead, make a set of notecards by topic and put bullet points only on them. This way, you won’t stumble over words. You’ll be more comfortable since you’ll know your material so well!