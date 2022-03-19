Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a girl who just turned 15, and I’ve been racking my brain trying to come up with a way to earn some money! My parents give me a modest allowance, which I earn by doing chores around our home, but I’d sure like to earn more.
I get good grades already, so if I can maintain them, then I won’t be accused of not studying enough. My father is big on having my siblings and I get good grades and more importantly give our best efforts to our schoolwork. In my case right now, I’m happy to report that it’s been so far, so good.
So, to earn some cash, my best friend and I have been trying to invent a small business or hobby that we could earn some money doing, but it’s actually hard to do. It seems that it takes money to make money in many cases, so most of our ideas are too expensive to even try.
I’ve resisted and even avoided the idea of doing the old “standby job” that many teen girls get into. And yes, I’m referring to babysitting. Well, I finally think this might be my best bet, at least to begin with. My mom actually knows a neighbor with two kids between 5 and 10 who currently need a babysitter a couple of nights a week.
Since I don’t really know the first thing about babysitting, (and since I’ve never done it before!) I thought I would ask you for a few pointers and suggestions on how to be a good babysitter. I don’t want to ask around my neighborhood about this because I don’t want my inexperience to disqualify me. What do I need to know? Thanks in advance for your advice!
— Finally Open To
Sitting, via email
Dear Finally Open To Sitting: Yes, young lady, at your age this is often a good job to start off with. However, don’t even think of taking it lightly! If you do become a babysitter, you will be responsible for other human lives, and that’s a very serious responsibility. I’m glad you are seeking advice, and I’ll certainly give you mine, but don’t hesitate to ask for advice and items to be aware of from those in your neighborhood.
Instead of worrying that you’ll be exposed as inexperienced, I suggest you frame your requests from the perspective of a young lady who is very serious about the responsibility and who wants to do the very best job possible.
Here are areas you should be aware of and focus on:
• Do not watch television shows you like or start your homework until the children are safely tucked into bed and are quiet for at least 15 minutes. The key here is to be sure they are comfortable and ready to fall asleep with no worries or other activities distracting them.
• Be sure to have the telephone number of both parents (if there are two) and the name of the business or restaurant they might be visiting. Also be sure your own parents are available to receive telephone calls or text messages if you need any assistance or questions answered during the evenings you babysit.
• Quietly check on the children often, in regular intervals if possible. For example, you can set an alarm on your phone to vibrate and notify you every half hour. Then simply peek in the bedroom and see if the children are in bed and sleeping peacefully.
• Ask the parents if any visitors are expected during the hours you’ll be working. If not, do not answer the door for anyone. Call your parents if you are concerned about anyone unexpected knocking on the door or ringing the doorbell.
• Do not have friends visit you at the house you are working at.
Friends will almost certainly distract you from your responsibilities, and the parents would not be expecting you to allow anyone, even someone you know, into their home while they are away.