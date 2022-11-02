Dear Dr. Wallace:

My family and I are all struggling with our weight these days. We were never “lean and light” people to begin with, but ever since the pandemic hit, we’ve all put on a lot more weight than ever before. Of course, we all stayed home all day and our eating habits became much worse. Not only did we eat more often, but we also began eating unhealthy foods at all hours of the day.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

