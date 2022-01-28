Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a teen girl who obsesses about my weight constantly. I wouldn’t say that I suffer from anorexia, but I absolutely do not want to gain any extra weight that I don’t need to have on my slender frame.
The food that I do consume I always keep down, so I’m not bulimic, but I have been known to skimp on food or even skip a meal here and there in order to keep my weight down and under control.
I’m aware that it can be dangerous to not eat enough food regularly, but I always worry that I’ll get hooked on fattening foods and lose control of my dietary intake. Should I do anything about this?
— Slim teen girl, via email
Dear Slim Teen Girl: Yes, there are things you can and should do. First of all, check in with your medical professional and explain your situation to him or her. Make sure your family physician understands your eating habits and can advise you both from a nutritional and perhaps emotional angle. Family doctors have excellent mental health resources to assist young people, and people of all ages, with body image issues and concerns.
When it comes to the specific foods that you are eating, I recommend eating four regular meals but just be sure to eat healthy and nutritious foods. Eat lots of vegetables, fresh fruits and whole grains. Include lean meats such as chicken and fish in moderate amounts, and several nuts and seeds are very healthy as well. Read up and study about superfoods and those that are extremely healthy. Include these in your diet as well. Two prime examples are cantaloupe and broccoli.
I suggest you learn the calorie counts of various foods and eat more of the nutritious ones that are low-calorie and that will help you to feel full and satiated. Don’t skip meals! Get the nutrition you need without extending your calorie intake by eating a regular amount of healthy foods.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m a 16-year-old girl and I have an older brother who is 19 and he still lives with my parents and my siblings in our family home.
Recently, I’ve noticed that he sneaks alcohol into his room and hides it in various places. I didn’t actually go looking for it but one time when I was standing in the hallway talking to him, he moved an item in his room that revealed a partial view of a half-full bottle of whiskey that I could see behind it. He likely never was aware that I noticed this. A few weeks later, I also saw what looked to be a six-pack of beer sitting behind some shoes in his closet.
I’m surprised my parents have never noticed, and so far, I’ve said nothing. But now I’m more worried because it looks to me that this past weekend, I’ve noticed that he has several items in his room that might have been stolen from a retail store. I say this because I can see the tags are still on them and they are items that he would never use. I know that he never seems to have any extra money.
Should I say anything to my parents about either of these issues, or should I just mind my own business?
— Observant Little Sister, Via Email
Dear Observant Little Sister: Since you have observed two separate instances regarding alcohol, you now know this is not a one-off thing that likely has an innocent explanation. You did not snoop in his room, nor did you ask to see these things or seek them out any way. But notice them you did.
Therefore, I feel you should mention what you saw to your parents but ask them not to bring your name into any discussion with him so that you can stay out of the matter. Your brother is obviously an adult at this point, and it is a privilege for him to live in the family home.
Your parents have a right to know what is going on, so you should point out what you see for your brother’s benefit and for everyone in the household as well. You should also mention the store items you noticed just so one of your parents can bring that up at the same time they confront him about the alcohol situation.