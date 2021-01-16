Dear Dr. Wallace:
When I was 12 and 13 years old, I felt like I was still too young to work out, so I didn’t, but now that I’m 14, I’m working out really hard every single day. I have a home gym that I set up with weights and a bench. I work out all the time after I finish school. And since we don’t have to travel to and from school anymore because we’re learning at home due to COVID-19, I have even more time to work out.
I’m kind of obsessed with my workouts, but my body doesn’t seem to be as perfect as I would like it to be. I was thinking about taking some steroids to make me bigger, especially since I heard from a friend that there is a football player at our high school who uses them and can get more for anyone who wants them. Is it OK for me to take a few mild steroids at 14, or should I wait to try them until I’m 16? I was told that this football player only started taking them at 16, and he’s huge now. I want to have the perfect physique as soon as possible.
— Pump Me Up, via email
Dear Pump Me Up: There is no safe age to take steroids! Don’t do this at any age, especially since anything you would be given could be tainted or could literally be any substance at all.
The only medication or substances you should ever take would be those prescribed by a doctor who has met with and examined you in person and prescribed them for a good medical reason.
In addition, there is a disorder called muscle dysmorphia whereby young men and sometimes women become unhealthily obsessed with being bigger and more muscular. At your present age, your body is still continuing to grow as you mature into a young man. I suggest you see a physician now before you continue to extend your workout schedules. Do yourself a favor and ask your physician what he or she thinks about steroids and how they might impact your body and your overall health.
I trust you will find the answers both enlightening and cautionary.