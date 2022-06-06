Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a 15-year-old girl and I want to paint my room, but my mom won’t let me! The walls in my room are so drab that they make me feel depressed. I’m a good art student at school, so I know I can do a good job if mom will only let me do this.
What can I do to convince her to let me do this? I won’t do anything crazy. If I’m allowed, I will just pick out a better, happier color. I’ll also paint the molding and trim a slightly different color to give my room a professional, eye-pleasing look!
— Art Student, Via Email
Dear Art Student: Your letter did not mention why your mom is against this. If her concern is financial, then I suggest that you find a way to raise the necessary funds yourself to buy the paint and the brushes you’ll need.
You might be able to babysit or do some other clerical or research work for a local business — hopefully someone who your mother already knows. Ask Mom if you can do the painting if you pay for it yourself. Then politely ask her to become your ally in finding a job she is comfortable with having you do. Many companies allow some work to be done remotely these days, so there might be some research work that you could do at home.
I also have one further suggestion.
Tell Mom that you’ll also be willing to paint any other room that she thinks needs freshening up. And by this, I mean just use the same existing colors (unless Mom prefers something else) such that all walls in your home will look fresher.
It’s possible that mom might actually want to help you raise the extra money and work with you to complete the painting.