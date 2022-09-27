Dear Dr. Wallace:
In past years at my school, physical education classes were optional, but now after the pandemic, for some reason our school district has made it mandatory for every student. This is not good news for me, because I’m a bit overweight and have never really played any sports before. I’m basically uncoordinated and I don’t have a lot of stamina when it comes to running long distances, or even moderate distances for that matter.
I asked my parents if I could get a note from our family doctor that would explain to my school that I don’t need to participate in physical education, since it might be dangerous for me. However, my parents refused to do this, and they told me that I should take the class and just do my best and not worry about it.
But I am worried about it! I’m worried that I may injure myself physically, and I’m even more worried that I’ll look foolish in physical education class. Do you agree that I should be excused from this?
— Don’t Want to Take This Class, via email
Dear Don’t Want To Take This Class: I agree with your parents on this one, but at the same time I am sympathetic to how you feel. I suggest that after the first day of class, you stay a bit after the others and ask the instructor how you can best manage to complete this class.
Explain that you’re concerned for your health, but that you wish to participate to the best of your ability as safely as you can. You can even ask the instructor if there are exercises or activities you can pursue on your own on the weekends that may help you along on your journey toward a higher level of overall fitness.
Sometimes even developing a habit like taking a brisk walk around your neighborhood can provide benefits for someone at your current level of fitness.
Letting the instructor know that you’re concerned, but also willing to do your best safely, should be a good start. Teachers and instructors want their students to succeed, so I trust your comments will be well received and taken seriously. This preemptive communication will likely help you quite a bit as the school year goes by. Showing effort and willingness to improve are good things, and you are capable of taking ongoing small but significant steps forward. And over time those small steps will add up to some larger positive gains, so hang in there.
Once you’ve developed a good student/instructor relationship and are on the instructor’s radar, I feel you’ll be treated well and encouraged to improve at your own pace, which is indeed the goal each student should seek to achieve in this area.
Dear Dr. Wallace: My girlfriend and I have been dating for three and a half years now. The first few years flew by, and they were so fun and exciting.
But lately, it just seems we are going through the motions of being in a relationship, but it does not seem as fun, as intense and as easy as it was back in our recent past. Is this a sign we should now start thinking about breaking up? My girlfriend has never brought this subject up, but sometimes I feel it may not be far away.
I really do love her, but it’s hard to put into words why things feel different now than in the past. We have not had a big argument or issue at all. It’s been more like a gradual casualness has replaced what was once a really fun romance.
Is this common? Should I say anything to her about what I’ve noticed here lately?
— Doesn’t Seem the Same, via email
Doesn’t Seem The Same: Instead of dwelling on the feelings you’ve noticed, and instead of bringing any of this up to your girlfriend in a conversation, how about you do a “regressive analysis” on your relationship first?
By regressive analysis I mean think back to what was going on with the two of you back in your happier times and think carefully about what made her happy back then. Think also about what made you happy but focus first on her. See if you can notice if some things have changed, perhaps even unconsciously, between the two of you.
This type of study might reveal some activities, actions, special moments and even outside events that the two of you attended that brought both of you joy, fun and feelings of closeness and contentment.
From there you should gradually seek to again create some of those same dynamics that brought you together so well in the past. The good news is that you’re both still together now and are likely great friends too. You mentioned no major blowups or issues, so you have a great foundation to work from now.
Take the lead, be proactive and seek to do some things for her that you know she will enjoy and appreciate. Quite often in our busy lives we take situations and even others in our lives for granted. Do your best to break you both out of the malaise you feel.
Positive, planned actions usually are superior to inaction or “cruise control,” especially within personal relationships. Do your best to come up with some positive steps you can take in this regard as soon as possible. I trust you’ll be more than satisfied with the reaction you receive.