Dear Dr. Wallace:
Little by little, I started making bad decisions, and sadly, I now have a really bad reputation that I must admit I’ve brought upon myself. I’ve smoked and drank and had sex so many times in so many places that I literally can’t remember them all. I’m in my early 20s, but from the ages of 16 to 19, I was truly out of control.
I know I can’t undo the things that I’ve already done, but I’d like to get some perspective on how to move forward and be a better person. Sometimes I feel that it’s no use to even try to improve, but other times I feel this very small spark of hope that I can become a better and more reliable person if I just try. Can you help point me in the right direction?
— Need to Change,
via email
Dear Need To Change: First of all, thank you for writing and seeking to improve yourself; everyone has a better version of themselves waiting to be discovered, and you are truly no different in that regard. The good news is, you’ve taken that crucial first step of realizing that you want to make a change. You’ve also been proactive enough to write to me here, so that’s a great start.
My suggestion is to build upon this momentum immediately by surrounding yourself with good, earnest people who will help you on your journey. Seek out others who have qualities you admire and ask them for their help directly. You’d be surprised at how many people are willing to help others if they’re simply asked to do so.
You don’t need to go into all of the details of your checkered past; you can simply say that you made some bad choices and you truly want to improve yourself right here and right now. Start with family members, friends or others you already know and trust. If you need to go beyond that group, there are many good free counseling services available to the citizens of this country, and several of them can be quickly researched online. Take advantage of them! The key is getting started and maintaining positive momentum with a good support group that will root you on, hold you accountable and encourage you when things inevitably don’t go perfectly. Making positive changes is a process, and one that must be worked at. I know you have it in you to succeed in this journey, so please know that all the readers of this column and I are absolutely rooting for your success.