Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 13 years old and I know I’m somewhat overweight for my age and height.
I know this to be true, so I don’t understand why my mom doesn’t try to help me out a bit with my situation. My mom thinks that no one makes fun of me because there are several other kids who have a body type like mine. There might be one or two at my whole school, but honestly, there are not many that are as big as I am right now.
Since I’m so heavy, I don’t go to our local public pool because kids tease me there and say if I jump off the diving board the water will all come out of the pool from the cannonball splash! They also say if I get in a boat it will sink.
These kinds of comments hurt my feelings. I feel it’s important for me to try to lose some weight. I’m trying to understand why my mom doesn’t understand how big I am and that we should work together to do something about it. My mom thinks I’m fine the way I am. Does my mom need therapy or something? The way she acts about this makes me think she’s in denial. What can I do to improve myself and also improve my currently poor body image?
— Want To Lose Weight, via email
Dear Want To Lose Weight: Your mother’s position on this issue might be due to a desire on her part not to hurt your feelings. That’s admirable on one hand but is not helping you on the other.
It’s great that you possess the desire to lose some of your extra weight and to strive to improve your body image. Seek out a counselor at your school or school nurse who can help direct you to resources that can educate you and encourage you to eat a healthy diet and to safely exercise regularly.
These two areas are the key for you! The good news is that you have a lot of control over what you eat and how often you exercise. Ask your mother to work with you to create a healthier diet and see if she will go out for brisk walks with you in your neighborhood. This would be a great start in the right direction.
Also consider seeing your family physician to provide you a physical exam before setting up an exercise program. Discuss your plans in detail with your doctor and solicit his or her advice with your mother present at the appointment. I trust this will help her to understand and realize just how important this is to you and how serious you are about getting started and making some improvements to your physique and overall health. Good luck!