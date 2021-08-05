Dear Dr. Wallace:
My family and I see more and more homeless people out on the streets in the city and surrounding areas near where we live. I don’t know any of them and we have been told to stay away from them, but I want to help these people if I can.
I made some sandwiches and offered them to a few homeless people. Two of them asked what kind they were. When I told them ham and cheese, they refused to take the sandwich. I don’t understand why and did not want to ask them. Can you tell me why homeless people can sometimes be picky? I thought they needed help finding food to eat.
— Teen who wants to help, via email
Dear Teen Who Wants To Help: There are quite a few possibilities why the particular homeless people you engaged didn’t accept your gift of a particular sandwich.
Maybe they have allergies to certain types of food or were simply afraid to take food from a stranger. I know this may sound odd, but sadly, many homeless people also suffer from issues that cause their thoughts to become irrational. This may explain what happened during your experiences.
I commend you for seeking to help others. I suggest you look up several charities and nonprofit organizations in your area to see how they seek to help the homeless with both food and shelter. You can then volunteer some of your time to work with these organizations. By doing so, you’ll be around others who are experienced in this field and who know the best ways to truly help others to make a positive difference in their lives. Keep up the good work. The world needs more young people who think exactly like you do.