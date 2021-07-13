Dear Dr. Wallace:
When I graduate from high school next year I want to go to college, even though I really despised my days at our local high school. The reason I want to go to college is because I can choose what classes I want to take instead of being forced into certain subjects I don’t like, as I did in high school.
I have a 2.4 GPA, which is slightly above average, but not really high. What college do you think I can apply to and would have a good chance to be accepted into?
— Ready for the Next Level, via email
Ready For The Next Level: You can go to any community college in your geographic area! You do not have to apply to a community college as all applicants are accepted. Some states have local state colleges that may have openings as well, so do take a good look around your local area and also talk to fellow students and your favorite teacher or two from high school.
Chances are that you’ll get some good local advice. Take one or two classes that interest you and see how it goes, no matter which particular school you try first. I trust you’ll be a better, more dedicated student now that you’re older and are selecting the subjects you wish to study. Good luck and keep an open mind! Many students tell me later in life that they discovered a very satisfying new field to work in that might not have been their first or second choice when first coming out of high school.