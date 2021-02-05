Dear Dr. Wallace:
I will be graduating high school this year, and I want to go to college, but I don’t really have the grades to get a scholarship. My parents cannot afford to send me to college, and I don’t want to go into debt like my older brother. My brother has a mountain of debt over $50,000, and he is very concerned about how he will ever pay off the money from all of the educational loans he took out.
Should I wait until our country is in better standing before I go to college? There are not a lot of jobs in my area now due to COVID-19, so I would have time to go to college if I had the money. I’m curious to know if you think I should wait to start my further education until I have a good-paying job first.
— Thinking It Over,
via email
Dear Thinking It Over: Going to a four-year college is a commitment, and it does indeed cost money. But fortunately, there are more cost-effective alternatives, such as vocational schools. Some vocational schools offer free tuition via corporate sponsorships in certain industries. This is because companies wish to hire qualified individuals with specific skills, so they are willing to provide the paid training.
Another good option is affordable community colleges. They exist around our nation, and there’s likely one or two within driving distance of where you presently live. Some even offer online classes as well. Look into these two ideas, and follow the path you find the most interesting for your particular skill set and mentality.
I never suggest waiting to return to educational opportunities after a student leaves high school, unless there are specific circumstances requiring it.