Dear Dr. Wallace:
Today my boyfriend invited me on his family road trip during this upcoming summer. I am so excited that he invited me and really want to go with this nice family, but my parents are super strict and they do not feel this is a good idea.
I do not know how to present this to them in a way that they will not immediately shut it down without even considering it. It will be with his parents and siblings, and everything that we will be doing will be with them.
I think it could be a great experience for us together as a couple and something that could create some great memories for everyone on the trip. How can I convince my parents to let me go?
— Vacation opportunity girl, via email
Dear Vacation Opportunity Girl: Your letter did not mention your age, and there is no doubt in my mind that is one of the biggest factors your parents are considering when it comes to you taking a road trip with your boyfriend’s family.
The short answer is that you personally can’t convince your parents to let you go. The best you can do is to get them as much information as possible to factor into their decision-making process. The first issue here is their familiarity with this family, especially the parents. Have they ever met? This is a must for you to even have an outside shot at going on this vacation. See if you can arrange a meeting with his parents and yours.
Allowing you to travel for an extended period of time with others all comes down to the comfort level your parents have. I assume your boyfriend is responsible and of good character? And that he has a good relationship with your parents at this point? If not, don’t even dream any further of going on this trip. But if he does make your parents comfortable, the next step would be to see if you could get your parents to meet in person with his parents to have a full discussion about the trip and how they would be managing it.