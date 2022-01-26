Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a teen girl who is quite active, but my mother is another story. She’s a bit sedentary, to say the least.
Her career is accounting and she’s all about numbers, so she sits at her computer in our home doing her work all day. She even works sometimes over the weekend, too.
She’s a great mom who treats my sister and I really well, but I’m now starting to worry about her health. She also loves to play games on her smartphone when she’s not working, so I never seem to see her get interested in any kind of exercise, and this worries me. Do you have any suggestions on how I might motivate her to at least get moving a bit here and there?
— Concerned Daughter, via email
Dear Concerned Daughter: I believe that your mom working in the accounting industry may be a benefit in some way and can potentially get her moving a little bit. The reason I say this is that she works with numbers all day and since she also enjoys spending time on her smartphone, perhaps you can get her to download and open a fitness app that will at least track her steps taken per day and the number of stairs she climbs per day. Encourage her to start out nice and slowly, but to track the numbers and maybe even create a spreadsheet on how far she is traveling via walking per day.
Tell her that even a little bit of exercise is really good for her health, both physical and mental. Let her know that taking a brisk walk releases endorphins and that with just 20 to 30 minutes per day she should feel much better.
Smartphones and smartwatches these days can allow individuals to track their health much more closely than ever before. There are many other health-related items that can be tracked that go beyond just the number of steps or number of stairs climbed per day but start with just those two basic ones so that you don’t overwhelm your mother at first.