Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a 15-year-old boy, and I want to get my ears pierced just like my 17-year-old big sister. I think she’s now had her ears pierced for about a year already. My parents have said no to me every time I have asked them and trust me — I have asked them in a nice and polite way every single time.
I don’t understand why it seems to be fine and normal for a teen girl to get her ears pierced, but for some reason the same is not true for a boy. What’s up with this unequal standard?
How can I get my parents to let me get my ears pierced like my sister? After all, three of my male friends in my grade have already gotten their ears pierced, and one guy was actually able to get both of his ears pierced! For the record, I only asked my parents to let me pierce my left ear. Don’t you think my parents’ point of view is quite “last century?”
— Want the Same
Standard, via email
Dear Want The Same Standard: I’m not sure where you live, but there could be an age restriction for commercial businesses to pierce the ears of minors. Check in your local area first so that you’ll have the information to begin with.
I’m not sure how you will be able to talk your parents into letting you get your ears pierced at age 15. From your letter, it sounds as though your sister was allowed to have her ears pierced at the age of 16, so perhaps waiting until you’re 16 or older might be the way to go here.
The one facet of my answer that you’ll likely be pleased to hear is that I agree with you that gender should not matter regarding this issue. I feel if parents are willing to let one child get a piercing at age 16, then a younger sibling should also have the same opportunity at the very same age, regardless of gender.