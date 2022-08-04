Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m 20 years old and am wondering if it’s time for me to get my first credit card. My parents have always advised against me getting any type of credit card at all since they feel many young adults get into debt by using high-interest credit cards and spending way beyond their means. However, on the other hand, my friends and co-workers keep telling me that I need to build up a credit score if I want to plan to be financially independent soon.

