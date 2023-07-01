Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 20 and will be 21 in September, and I just received the happy news that I’m pregnant! I’ve been married for 15 months, and my husband and I are thrilled.
I of course want to do everything possible to be sure I have a happy and healthy baby early in 2024. I recall you mentioned in the past that certain foods are conducive to a healthy pregnancy for both the mother and baby. Can you provide me with the information that I remember reading about previously? I think your list of foods will reinforce the research I’ve been doing already on this topic, but I wish to leave no stone unturned in my search for good information and encouragement. Thanks in advance!
— Expecting My First, via email
Expecting My First: Congratulations to you and your husband is in order, and I’ll tell you that I admire your sharp focus on doing all the prenatal research you can.
Please check in first with your family doctor as well as your obstetrician to build your dietary plan. These medical professionals have the skills and experience to direct you along your pregnancy journey.
As requested, here’s my list of foods that can help most pregnant women. These include those with folate, such as walnuts, almonds, sunflower seeds and peanuts. Folate appears also in fruits and vegetables, which in general are healthy foods for everyone, especially expectant mothers. The list here includes bananas, avocados, pineapple, cantaloupe, oranges, spinach, asparagus, okra and dark greens of many types, such as dark green lettuce. About 400 micrograms of folate per day will provide a good boost to a pregnancy from a health perspective.
Have your medical professionals review my list to see if they wish to add or subtract a few items so that your diet can be customized for your body chemistry and personal health situation.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m 16 and began dating a guy from my high school near the end of the last school year. Those four weeks went very well and he treated me like a princess and I was starting to fall for him.
But now that the summer has started, he’s changed! It’s like he has two personalities, one for the school year and one for the summer. Now he talks down to me occasionally and if his friends are around, he makes sure to deliver a comment to me that will cut me down in front of them, and this draws laughter from his posse. He also is always changing our plans to schedule events around his buddies. He hangs out with this group of guys a lot; they do all kinds of crazy things and there’s no doubt that spending time with me has become an afterthought for him. Do you think I should hang in there and cut him a lot of slack this summer so that I can still be with him once the next school year starts? I think once his wild summer days pass, he will again revert back to the “prince charming” that I knew back in early May.
— Dealing With His Personality Swings, via email
Dealing With His Personality Swings: No. I would let him have all the fun he wants this summer and plan to find another guy to socialize with, hopefully one that will have a consistent personality and who will treat you the way you deserve to be treated.
Once someone shows you repeatedly who they really are, believe them. This applies to the guy you’ve been dating recently. It’s time to move on completely now that you know what his priorities are and how he currently treats you.