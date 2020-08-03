Dear Dr. Wallace:
I will be a senior this fall and will also turn 18 years old. I’m excited to finally become a legal adult and to be able to make my own decisions without parental permission.
My legal first name is so awful that I won’t even tell it to you! But what I will say is that I want to change it immediately upon turning 18. I want to change it to a more common name before I start college.
My grandmother is very upset that I am not thrilled to be named after her. My mother even admitted that she made a mistake in allowing her mother to pressure her into naming me. All of my friends call me by my preferred nickname rather than the old-time albatross of a name I was given. Even many of my family members now use my nickname when addressing me. I’m sure my grandmother will read your column, and I am excited but nervous to see what your response will be to my situation.
— Teen Girl With a Really Outdated Name, via email
Dear Teen Girl: Indeed, I would likely do the same thing you are doing if I were in your situation. Why suffer throughout your life with a name you despise? In fact, many experts point out that it can actually be unhealthy and professionally unwise not to change a dreaded name legally.
Many actors, musicians, artists and others in the entertainment industry regularly change their names for professional reasons, usually to advance their career via easier name recognition. Part of an adolescent’s journey in life includes searching for a particular identity. Changing a name legally is not uncommon these days, so I see no reason for you to hesitate when you feel as passionate about this issue as you obviously do.
Teenage girls play with their first names more than boys do.
Why? Women traditionally take their husbands’ last names when they marry; therefore, their first name means even more to women than it usually does to the average man.