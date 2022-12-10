What is good luck? I think I’m an average 16-year-old guy; I have a girlfriend and am doing well in school. I also have a good family and I’m healthy. But I want more, and I think the best way to do this is to put myself in as many potentially lucky situations as possible!
I want to do something that will make me really lucky, even something that will lead to my prosperity. Do you have any suggestions in this regard?
— Looking To Become Lucky, via email
Dear Looking To Become Lucky: I’d say you are already pretty fortunate and that you should start by recognizing how many positives already exist in your life.
You’re healthy, have a girlfriend, are a good student and you are fortunate enough to live in the United States. There are millions of people around the world who wish they could live in this country.
Now as for your desire to acquire prosperous luck, I can advise you that many people, including me, feel that we often have the ability as individuals to create our own luck to some extent. Yes, at times random lucky breaks that can’t be foreseen do arrive for a few people. But more often than not good luck is born out of hard work meeting an excellent new opportunity. So, if you wish to become lucky, plan to work hard, become proficient in a field that interests you and immerse yourself in opportunities in that field.
Then as you go along, network with as many individuals as you can so that you’ll be able to have that “lucky” break arrive for you sooner rather than later. In the end, most luck rises to the surface for those that constantly strive to learn and make themselves better along the way.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.