Dear Dr. Wallace:
I took your advice and went to an animal shelter to find a dog I want, but I have never been able to find one there. I would like a purebred German shepherd, but the lady at the shelter said those are rare. She took my name and phone number and said that she would call me if the dog of my choice showed up for adoption. I don’t have much hope, so I guess I’ll save my money and buy one from a breeder. I didn’t want to do that, but I really want a German shepherd.
I still think that finding a pet at a shelter, if possible, is the way to go.
— Dog Lover,
Provo, Utah
Dog Lover: Please read the following letter from an animal lover and university student. The information she provides can help you find your pet:
Dear Dr. Wallace: Thank you so much for telling Cheryl in Santa Fe, New Mexico to think of adopting first if her grandmother allows her to get a pet. All too often, people impulsively buy animals from pet stores and backyard breeders, while great homeless animals at local animal shelters are waiting to be taken into loving homes. Animals from shelters make great pets. While I’m a big fan of mutts and domestic cats, I understand that many people like purebred animals.
Sadly, many of these people don’t realize that purebred animals also need homes. If your local animal shelter doesn’t have the right pet for you, check out the Petfinder website, or Google the breed of the pet you want and the word “rescue.” With a little time and patience, you’ll be able to find the perfect pet.
— University of Iowa Student.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m 17 and borrowed my mother’s credit card to purchase clothes for summer. Mom gave me a $150 limit, but as you are aware, $150 doesn’t go too far when buying clothes for a 17-year-old girl. I wound up spending $375, and this made my mother angry. So angry she wants me to pay for them! I don’t think so!
— Fashionable Girl, Galesburg, Illinois
Dear Fashionable Girl: Morally, ethically and legally, your mother is going to be held responsible for the charges you placed on her credit card.
Shame on you for trying to shirk your responsibility to pay for something you purchased on her credit against her wishes!
Your mother has every right to return some of the clothes to the store so that her bill can be reduced.
If you want more expensive clothes than she is willing to fund, then I suggest you get a job on weekends to earn your own money to do so.