I am 19 and my boyfriend is 21, and we have been dating now for over eight months. We get along great, and he has never done anything to make me question him in any way. He’s been a perfect gentleman and he always looks out for me and keeps his word with everything he has promised me so far.
However, over the past few months we’ve talked about our future lives and goals, and although we both have excellent jobs and potential careers that look good in front of us, we do have one major difference at this point.
When I brought up the subject of someday having a family, my boyfriend flatly told me he has no interest in having children. I didn’t press him on specifics, like if this means just for now, or if he’s stating that he never wants kids, no matter what age we are.
Do you think he will eventually change his mind? Do you think I can convince him to change his mind at some point? And if so, how do I best go about this?
— Eventually Want a Family, via email
Dear Eventually Want A Family: My current advice for you and my intermediate term advice do vary slightly, so I’ll start with the here and now in this present day.
At this point, eight months into your relationship, you mentioned that everything has gone quite well and that you feel you’re quite compatible with your current boyfriend. At your present ages, you both have a long runway in front of you in terms of being in the prime years biologically to have children at some point.
Since he was adamant about his position and you were sensitive to pressing him further on this particular issue, it appears that you’ve tabled the matter for now. That’s fine, and my short-term advice would be to continue along for a while and see how your relationship continues, grows and develops. Your careers may also play a role in your ultimate decision. Eight months is a fair amount of time to begin a suitable evaluation of a relationship, but a year and a half to two years at your age would be an even better indicator.
Both of you will evolve as individuals and will mature further. Your relationship will also evolve, hopefully for the better. At a future date, when you feel the circumstances are right, you can bring up the idea of having a family someday once again to your boyfriend.
Hopefully, his reaction will be different, and he may open up and give you a more complete and slightly evolved answer. He may be open to having children in your mid-20s, for example, after you’ve established your careers and hopefully gotten married.