Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a 17-year-old girl and one of my best friends recently lost a lot of weight. When I asked her secret, she told me that she bought some diet pills from her cousins who live in the next state over from us.
My friend did have quite a few pounds to lose, but in my situation I only have perhaps eight or 10 pounds to lose to hit my ideal weight.
Do you think I should ask her for her cousin’s phone number so I can text this cousin to inquire about getting some of these magic diet pills? I don’t know and have never met my friend’s cousin, but apparently these pills really do the job!
— Could Stand to Lose a Few, via email
Dear Could Stand To Lose A Few: Absolutely not! Texting another individual that you have never met in person across the state line to request pills of an unknown origin is a recipe for disaster in today’s world.
It is extremely unwise and unsafe to request any pills of any type to be mailed to your home. If you wish to lose a few pounds, I suggest that you eat a bit better and take in a few less calories and then simultaneously commence or enhance an existing workout program to increase your weekly calorie burning.
If you wish to take any supplement at all, be sure it is approved for over-the-counter sales in a national pharmacy or grocery chain or seek the advice of your medical professional. These are the only safe ways to proceed taking any new substance.
The scourge and prevalence of fentanyl in today’s world demands that you stay on guard to protect your health and wellness. And my advice goes beyond trusting so-called diet pills; never take any unknown pill from any friend ever. Do your own direct sourcing of any substance you put in your body. This is the only way you can know for sure what you are putting into your body. Follow this rule and you’ll greatly enhance your odds to stay healthy and safe.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
