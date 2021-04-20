Dear Dr. Wallace:
Our family has had a rule for years that says that I’m not allowed to date until I turn 16. I’ve always known this, and I respect and follow my parent’s rules. There have been times that I have not liked or agreed with their rules, but I can at least see that my parents are being logical, fair and consistent.
I’m now 15 years, 11 months and 7 days old. The cutest boy in my grade at school has asked me to go out with him to celebrate his birthday with his parents next week. I’m only 23 days short of my 16th birthday!
Do you think I should be permitted to date this dream guy even though I’m technically not 16 yet? We are only talking about three short weeks, for crying out loud!
— Hoping for an Exception,
via email
Dear Hoping For An Exception: I vote yes, especially because you have a good track record of consistently following your family’s rules, and his parents will be present during your “date.”
Rules exist and are enforced for good reasons. Yet there are a few times that rules can be made less restrictive, and I feel that you do deserve a break in this particular instance. I hope that your parents will agree with me and allow you to go out and have a wonderful time.
“Dream dates” are difficult to turn down! You certainly seem to be quite enthusiastic about this opportunity, and I feel that your level of maturity will not change too much within those short 23 days until your birthday.
Feel free to show my answer here to your parents if you feel it might help you get your exception. Your parents might want to speak to his parents in advance if they are considering letting you attend his birthday celebration. I hope the adults can enjoy a comfortable conversation that will lead to your coveted opportunity. Good luck!
Dear Dr. Wallace: My sister is a great softball player. She was the very best pitcher for her high school team. She graduated last year, and she didn’t get a college scholarship because of the pandemic and her high school coach.
The last season her team got to play other teams, her coach made my sister an outfielder and made his own daughter the No. 1 pitcher.
This girl was definitely a reasonably good pitcher, but my sister was truly much, much better. I want my father to sue the high school, the coach and the school district because of the way they denied my sister the opportunity to be the No. 1 pitcher on her team. I feel this situation cost my sister an athletic scholarship at a major university. Do you agree that our family should sue?
— Sister of an Ace Pitcher, via email
Dear Sister Of An Ace Pitcher: Some time ago, I wrote a column regarding coaches being sued because the parents thought their child athletes were harmed in some way by coaching decisions.
It is not the responsibility of coaches to see that their players get an athletic scholarship, and, to be honest, there is truly no way to know for sure who might have been offered a scholarship if given more playing time.
Of course, when a coach is negligent and causes injury to a player, either physical or mental, the coach deserves whatever punishment a court may dictate, but to prove even this level of harm requires a high bar of evidence.