Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m not a naturally good athlete, but I try hard and have at least reasonable coordination at most major sports. I’ve tried out for the football team, and I’ve tried out for the basketball team, but both of the coaches “cut” me in the past because they each said I lacked the talent necessary to compete at the high school level.
Now with COVID-19, there are no sports anyhow, but next year, in 2021, I’ve decided that I do want to go out for sports once again and try to make one of the major teams at our high school. Do you have any advice on how I can best prepare so that I’ll have at least some chance of making a sports team? I’ll be a junior in high school next year.
How am I ever going to get better if I can’t practice and improve my skills on the team? Do you think coaches should just automatically cut players who lack advanced ability?
— Hopeful Athlete, via email
Dear Hopeful Athlete: A coach’s job is to get the best team together that they can to win games, but it is also part of a coach’s responsibility to teach and develop players to become the best they can be. In addition, a coach should strive to build a sense of team loyalty, camaraderie and character.
Basketball coaches must drop unskilled players because only five players constitute a starting team, and the bench is usually only another seven to 10 players maximum. Football has more players, up to about 40, so potentially, any player trying out might have an opportunity to play some position on the team — if the individual is decently athletic. Baseball teams fit in between in terms of size and usually have a roster of 25 players, with roughly 10 being pitchers.
There are, of course, other sports as well! Choose one you feel you have an interest in and might provide you the best opportunity to succeed, but by all means, feel free to try out for multiple sports since you do have a great desire to be part of a team.
My advice for now would be to work on developing your body in terms of overall athletic ability. Use the offseason to work on your strength, stamina and agility. Find other like-minded friends to work out with, as it’s always easier to stick to a workout schedule if you are accountable to a buddy or two who will meet you to work out together.
Plan to do some long-distance running, some sprints and some weight training, too. Set up an obstacle course to develop agility, which is a very necessary skill to have in the fast-moving world of high school sports.