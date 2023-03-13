Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m 17 and when my mother picked me up from a friend’s house last weekend, she smelled alcohol on my breath! It’s true that I had one and a half beers over a four-hour period, but even though I wasn’t technically drunk, my mom flew off the handle and grounded me for two months!

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Brand new lab opens at Fort Frederica

Brand new lab opens at Fort Frederica

The first class of young archaeologists will process their finds at Fort Frederica next week in a brand new lab a few feet from where they dug up and screened artifacts from the 1740s.

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Sandy Colhard’s normally quiet stretch of Albany Street was far from peaceful Tuesday morning as tree care experts from Savannah performed some preventative maintenance on Lover’s Oak.