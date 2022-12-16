Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m soon going to become a foreign exchange student. I’m 17 and have a great romantic partner here in the USA, but since I’ll be gone for nine months, I wonder if we should both date others during this time period?

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Checkers helps Manna House feed those in need

Checkers helps Manna House feed those in need

Providing meals for 300-plus people in need every day of the week is hard work, but Manna House, a soup kitchen in downtown Brunswick, got some help Wednesday from a newcomer to the community — Checkers.

Cemetery set to honor fallen soldier

Cemetery set to honor fallen soldier

The Oak Grove Cemetery Society will honor fallen soldier Spc. Christopher J. Holland and Gold Star families Dec. 17 during its third Wreaths Across America ceremony.