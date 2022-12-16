Dear Dr. Wallace:
Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m soon going to become a foreign exchange student. I’m 17 and have a great romantic partner here in the USA, but since I’ll be gone for nine months, I wonder if we should both date others during this time period?
Our current relationship is fantastic and platonic, and the two of us have discussed building a life together and starting a family once we both graduate college. We haven’t really yet seriously discussed this topic regarding my prolonged absence, likely because we are both nervous about it.
I don’t want anything to disrupt our plans for a long-term future with each other, but yet at the same time I feel we could both benefit by seeing some other people and enjoying good camaraderie until I finally return home to America.
What’s your opinion on this topic?
— Foreign Exchange Student, via email
Dear Foreign Exchange Student: I agree with your take on the subject wholeheartedly. I suggest the two of you sit down and have an open and honest discussion about this topic. Be sure it isn’t a 30-second conversation in passing. Be sure to take your time, sit down and discuss the matter at length and in detail together. Ask each other questions, propose possible scenarios and get each other’s opinion on a variety of related topics. This way, you’ll both feel much better during your separation.
Since you’ve already been platonically dating each other, I suggest that you both go on record stating that you’ll both limit your dating to platonic encounters on each respective continent.
The more you cover this subject in advance, the better you will both feel about it. If the two of you are truly destined to enjoy a wonderful life together in the long run, this trip of yours should in no way preclude your mutual long-term happiness.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
