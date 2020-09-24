Dear Dr. Wallace:
My best friend just broke up with her boyfriend after a couple of years, and when I asked her why, she said she got “tired of him.”
Last week, she told me I better hang on to my boyfriend tightly because she was thinking of taking him away from me! She said she was only messing with me, but I’ve been thinking more about this, and I’m not so sure she was.
Last night, she texted my boyfriend and told him how she liked him and how handsome he was and how he was such a good athlete. I got so mad when I found out about this. It felt as though she was betraying our friendship by going behind my back to flirt with my guy.
So, now I’m convinced she’s trying to steal my boyfriend away. Please tell me what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen. I’m starting to think I no longer have a girlfriend but a competitor. All of my other girlfriends would never even dream of doing this. The girls in my circle of friends tend to be very loyal. We stick together, and we support one another. But this particular girl is now after my boyfriend, and I fear this won’t end well.
— Nervous and Wary,
via email
Nervous And Wary: Sometimes, there’s nothing like a “close friend” to make you feel insecure. If you really have a friendship with her, ask her to stay away from your boyfriend. If she ignores you, she really isn’t your friend, so dropping her as one isn’t even an option. Be sure to discuss this matter within your circle of other girlfriends, as one of them might be able to get her to come to her senses while there is still time to maintain the friendship.
Meanwhile, the next time you and your boyfriend go out, make sure he knows how much you care for him, and hopefully, he feels the same way about you. After all, your bond with him is what really counts here.
If his response falls somewhat short of that, perhaps things are not going as well between the two of you as you might have assumed. If he gives you a sincere, heartfelt answer, then your relationship should easily withstand any further meddling that might or might not occur.
In either case, the issue isn’t your girlfriend; it’s about you and your boyfriend and your relationship — so focus on that first. If the two of you are solid, she won’t be a threat.
Dear Dr. Wallace: My parents both have bad tempers, and often, they get into heated discussions over the smallest and most stupid matters. And if they have a few drinks, well, it’s on.
Last night, they both wanted me to take their side of the dispute, but I wouldn’t do it. I actually told them both to grow up!
They’ve argued a bit here and there over the years, but ever since we’ve all been cooped up due to COVID-19, it seems they argue much more often. What can I do about this? I love them both and just wish they would cut it out.
— Tired of the Bickering, via email
Dear Tired Of The Bickering: Yes, I can understand that this is a suboptimal situation for you. Your letter is typical of many I have received since the pandemic has changed the daily routines of just about every American.
Parents should never drag their children into their arguments — and they should strive to keep their emotions under control.
I do have one suggestion you might try the next time this happens. Separate them! How? Take one out for a walk around the block to get some fresh air, and use that time to suggest toning things down.
When you return to your house, take the other parent for a walk around the neighborhood. Tell each parent you love them, and ask politely for them to keep the peace.
If you can get even one to see the logic of your advice, the bickering should end rather quickly.