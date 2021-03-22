Dear Dr. Wallace:
I don’t want to be a tattletale, so I won’t mention any names or my hometown, but my mother has been online shopping a lot the past year. I know many people have done this during the pandemic to get food or essential items delivered directly to their homes for safety reasons. But my mom’s situation goes well beyond this!
For example, she has purchased things that she’s never even used: There are packages that remain stacked in our den area, unopened.
What can I do to get her to see she has an online shopping issue and that she’s buying way too much stuff all the time?
— Shopper’s Daughter, via email
Dear Shopper’s Daughter: Your mother is definitely not alone in this regard. In the first few months of the pandemic, Americans’ impulse shopping increased about 18%. If your credit card information is saved to your browser, it’s quite easy to make many gratuitous purchases.
Here’s an important factor you didn’t mention: What’s in those stacked-up packages? If they contain everyday items such as tissues, toilet paper or toothpaste, then there might not be much of an issue.
A second factor is your family’s finances. Even if the boxes contain trinkets or discretionary items, as long as her finances are not damaged, it is probably not much of an issue.
Many people enjoy shopping as a hobby, and the COVID-19 situation has severely crimped the in-person shopping experience. Your mother may be doing the same amount of shopping and spending as she always has, just in a different way.