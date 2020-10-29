Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 17 and will turn 18 in mid-December. I have a nice guy to spend time with, but there is one area that causes those around me some concern. As you might guess, this concern comes from my overly protective parents.
The first issue is that he is significantly older than I am, and my parents always tell me that they don’t like seeing their “underage daughter” dating a guy who has nearly a decade on me. Next, I’m not sure that I’m truly in love with him or if it’s just an infatuation because he’s older, more worldly and has a good job that allows him a lot of extra income to spend on our dates. He’s taken me to some really great restaurants, sporting events and concerts, usually in great seats near the front of the stadium or arena. Of course, most of those dates were pre-COVID-19, but he keeps telling me that we will soon make up for lost time with new outings once the world returns to normal.
I’m not sure if anything good can come from our relationship over the longer term, but I’m willing to do what it takes to keep it going for now — or I could just let it go entirely right now. I really like him and want to remain friends at the very least. I will admit I’m kind of tired being nagged by my parents, and even some of my friends, about his age. What do you feel I should do at this point?
— Young and Having Fun, via email
Dear Young And Having Fun: It sounds to me that you’ve already made up your mind to end the relationship and you want me to reassure you that it would be in your best interest. I’m happy to deliver the news to you that I agree, if this is indeed the case. The fact that you said you feel that, “long term,” nothing good could result from a relationship means that you have given this a lot of thought and come to a logical conclusion.
It is not always possible to remain friends after a split in a romantic relationship, and at your age (and his!), the odds are indeed against this.
Once you do end the relationship, don’t tell him that you want to remain his friend. It’s up to him to make that decision, and it won’t take you very long to find it out either way.
Dear Dr. Wallace: Whenever I meet new people, I get sweaty armpits, hands and even a sweaty forehead. The sweat almost drips from these areas of my body, especially during the daytime if the sun is shining. It can also happen indoors, or even at night sometimes! I just get so nervous before I meet a potential date, employer, teacher or even a new friend.
This causes me great embarrassment, so I sometimes cancel dates or meetings if I know I’ll be outside and in the sun in front of another person, especially someone I just met and wish to impress. Nobody wants to see a big ball of sweat pouring out of another person. Do I have a major problem, and if so, what can I do? What causes this?
— Sweating Profusely,
via email
Dear Sweating Profusely: You don’t have a major problem. This actually happens to many people at one time or another. Some physicians and surgeons might say that you are suffering from a phenomenon known as “fright reaction.”
When you’re excited, embarrassed or frightened, your body automatically releases certain chemicals. These chemicals stimulate your sweat glands and make them work double-time, or even triple-time on occasion.
As soon as you relax in various situations, the sweating will ease.