Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a lovelorn teenage girl. My best friend when I was younger was a boy, which everyone thought was unusual. We never dated because we were very young (not even teenagers yet):
A few years ago, my family moved out of the area, and I lost contact with him. But now, years later, we’ve moved back to our old town and I saw him again the other day! That was the good news, but the bad news is that he now has a girlfriend and he definitely doesn’t seem as friendly as he was back then. We are both 17 now, so we’ve each matured since those childhood days.
But my feelings for him have only grown! The instant I saw him again after all these years, I realized I really feel a deep attachment to him. He’s still the same guy, but now he’s much more mature and handsome.
Now, every time I see him in public, I feel awkward because I worry he can tell how I feel. I’ll admit that I’m very jealous of his girlfriend and their relationship. I just don’t know how to handle this. Any ideas?
— Old Flame Still Burns Bright, via email
Dear Old Flame Still Burns Bright: First of all, do nothing to attempt to break up this couple. That would be the worst thing you could do, and it might possibly cost you a clean and honorable opportunity to spend time with him in the future should they ever part ways.
If they do break up, you can contact him as a friend and ask him to spend some time with you reminiscing about the old days. He may or may not ever have romantic interest in you in the future but based upon your friendship you have every right to at least engage him in some nice, long conversations once he is again single. In the meantime, date other guys in your town and enjoy your life with your family and friends. I would not advocate that you wait around and put your life on hold obsessing about his social life.