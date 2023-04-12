Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m dating a really great girl who also attends my same high school over this past school year. We’re both 17 and close to finishing our junior year.
We met by sitting next to each other in our history class, and we later discovered we also have a mathematics class together. I’m a stronger student in math, and she is a fantastic history student and a very smart girl overall in all of her classes. So, early on we agreed to study together for these two classes so that we could help each other.
We started out as study partners, and slowly but surely, we began spending some social time together as well. I feel it was a very natural progression and we really got to know each other well for many months before we even went on a formal date together.
Right now, we alternate study together four nights per week, Sunday through Wednesday. We alternate studying at my parents’ house and her parents’ house. When we have a study night at my parents’ house, my mom and dad make her feel very welcome and they always smile and talk to her a lot about school and how things are going for her and her family. My mom also runs around bringing snacks and fruit juices for us to eat and drink while we are studying.
But when we go to her parents’ house, her mom and dad don’t even speak to me! They might say hello or goodbye when I arrive and leave, but they do not smile or talk to me about anything at all! And, needless to say, there are no snacks being brought to us either. They usually just stay in their den watching television or reading newspapers and magazines.
Should I try to break the ice with them and maybe ask them if they approve of me? I’ll admit I often feel quite uncomfortable on the evenings that my girlfriend and I have study nights at her house. There are two completely different atmospheres depending on which house we’re at on any given night. I feel that since we’ve been a couple for just about a year now that her parents should be more accepting of me.
— Still Uncomfortable There, via email
Dear Still Uncomfortable There: First of all, you should realize that not every adult, or set of adults, has the same personality types. It could be that your parents are more outgoing and her parents are both more naturally reserved.
You mentioned that you and your girlfriend get along very well, and I’m sure she communicates this to her parents when you’re not there. Instead of comparing your atmosphere at your home with the atmosphere you notice in her home, I suggest that you look at the positives here.
The first positive is that you’ve maintained a long-term relationship with your girlfriend, and her parents obviously know this. Second, they do welcome you into their home because, if they did not want you there, they would definitely tell their daughter that you are not allowed to come over and study at their house. This means your mere presence in their home is a reflection of silent approval on their part. Focus on that perspective and I trust you’ll feel much better overall about the situation.
And if you do wish to break the ice sometime, ask your girlfriend what her parents enjoy doing and what foods they like. Perhaps you could arrange to bring them a small gift for their home or a plate of one of their favorite foods one evening. This may give you an opportunity to interact a bit more with them with a very positive and comfortable undertone attached.