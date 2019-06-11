Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m writing in response to the letter from the young man whose mother thought it was beneath his dignity to work as a grocery bagger. I am now a sophomore in college and must pay for my own education. My first job was as a bagger in a large grocery chain. The work was hard but honest, and I learned a lot about the grocery business.
I am now attending college full-time and still work part-time at the same grocery store. I now work regularly at the cash register (it pays more), but, at times, I still bag groceries when it is needed at our store.
When I graduate from college, I’d like to continue working for this grocery chain and, hopefully, become a store manager for them at some point, if possible.
I like my company very much. They care about their employees. Please tell all teens and even your older readers that there is absolutely no shame in bagging groceries at a local store.
— Started on the Ground Floor, via mail
Dear Started: Your letter is an excellent response. You are fortunate to be working for a company that cares about its employees, and your company is fortunate to have such a loyal and dedicated worker. I have no doubts that you will make an excellent store manager someday. Hard, honest work should never be mocked, and no one is ever the poorer for learning an entry-level job and doing it well. You mentioned that it’s a bonus to meet many regular customers: I agree with this wholeheartedly.