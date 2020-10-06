Dr. Wallace:
I’m writing in response to the letter from the young man whose mother thought it was beneath his dignity to work as a grocery store bagger. I am a sophomore in college, and I pay my own way through school and through life. My first job was as a bagger in a local grocery store in the college town where I live. The work was hard, but I earned enough money to pay my bills.
I’m now attending college full time and still work part time at the same grocery store, but I’ve been promoted to work at the cash register. But, at times, I still bag groceries when we are shorthanded.
When I graduate from college, I’d like to continue to work for the grocery store and hopefully become a store manager for them.
I like the company I work for very much. They care about their employees, and I feel appreciated. It’s also part of a large company that has outlets in many states, and I could even envision a future where I could aspire to become a regional manager who travels around to oversee many retail stores. What’s great these days is that so many people actually thank us for showing up to work at the store during this COVID-19 pandemic. People need their groceries, and many of them go out of their way to thank those of us who work on the frontlines serving the public.
So, thanks for allowing me to give your readers my opinion. I’m proud to work at a grocery store, and bagging groceries for people who need help is definitely not beneath me.
— Proud Bagger
and Cashier, via email
Proud Bagger And Cashier: Your letter is an excellent response to the previous one we received. You are fortunate to be working for a company that cares about its employees, and your company is fortunate to have you because you are such a loyal and dedicated worker. I have no doubt that you will be an excellent store manager someday.
Hard work should never be mocked, and no one is ever the poorer for learning a basic job and doing it well with a good attitude.
And in the surreal days of this pandemic, it’s proud, personable, hard workers like you who give many of your fellow citizens comfort, hope and strength.
We all thank you, your co-workers and all of those in our nation who show up and work hard to serve others to keep business and life moving ahead during these difficult and unusual times.