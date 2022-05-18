Dear Dr. Wallace:
Yesterday my friend texted me saying that she needed me to return a dress that I borrowed a while back because of an upcoming school dance we both plan to attend in slightly over two weeks from now.
The only issue is I have absolutely no idea where it is right now! I have been frantically searching between my mom’s condo and my dad’s house every time I visit each parent, and I can’t find it and can’t remember where I saw it last.
I searched my dad’s house from head to toe and I had no luck and am going to look through my room at my mom’s place again tomorrow. I really don’t know where it might be, though.
Should I warn my friend now or should I just wait until I’m certain that it’s nowhere to be found, or worse, lost forever?
I know she will not be happy with me either way but I am not sure what to do now. I feel as though it might turn up and if I keep looking over the next week I might still find it. What can I do about this sticky situation? Help!
— Still frantically searching, via email
Dear Still Frantically Searching: Fortunately, you have two full weeks before this event, but trust me, that time will fly by fast. My advice would be to take two days, and only two days, to conduct your final search. Visit each parent on consecutive days and search each room of the house, plus all laundry areas.
Next, speak with every single person who lives at or regularly spends time in each home. Ask each parent if any clothes have recently been sent to a dry cleaning business, for example. Do you have siblings? Ask each one. Are there any housekeepers, maids or service personnel at either home? Check with each one, if so.
Once you’ve done one last physical search and completed discussions with every single person who lives at or visits each residence, then you’ll either find this dress or you’ll realize that it sadly might be gone forever for whatever reason.
By my calculations, if you use the next two days to do this research, you’ll still have almost two full weeks before the event. If you don’t find the dress in two days, then absolutely tell your friend openly and honestly what the situation is. Explain what you’ve done over the past two days by searching and speaking with anyone and everyone to try to track it down.
Then ask your friend for forgiveness and offer to buy her another similar dress. Tell her that you will go with her to shop for it so that you two can pick it out together and so that you can pay for it. If you don’t have the money right now, it’s imperative that you have your mother, father or any other relative temporarily loan you the money to make this matter up to your friend.
Finally, no matter how this episode ends, learn the lesson of taking care of other people’s belongings very carefully once you’ve borrowed an item. Any borrowed item should always be promptly returned in its original condition. That dress should have been immediately washed or dry cleaned and returned to her right after you used it for the occasion you originally borrowed it for in the first place.