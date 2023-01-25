Dear Dr. Wallace:
I just found out that a very nice gift that my boyfriend gave me has turned out to be a stolen item! I actually saw a news report about it and now I’m really worried.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dear Dr. Wallace:
I just found out that a very nice gift that my boyfriend gave me has turned out to be a stolen item! I actually saw a news report about it and now I’m really worried.
I confronted my boyfriend about this, and he told me that he had one of his friends who owed him a big favor acquire the item for him.
When I mentioned that the item was stolen, my boyfriend said the company it came from has insurance, so they will be “made whole” for the cost of the item so that there is really no loser to this situation.
I understand about the insurance issue and all, but I don’t like the karma of going around with an item that I know was stolen. My best girlfriends are split on this issue, as some feel I should just keep it and others say that I should return it anonymously to the company it came from.
I think I know what you’re going to advise, but I want to hear it anyway. I need someone to break the tie and to be honest; I’m already leaning in one direction pretty much anyway.
— I Know It Was Stolen, via email
Dear I Know It Was Stolen: My advice about the item is going to likely be no surprise to you, but I’m also going to go a step further.
Starting with the item, in no way should you ever dream about keeping it. It was stolen and therefore you do not have a clean, fair and equitable title to it. You would never be able to be proud of it and you would always be looking over your shoulder to see if anyone would notice that it’s stolen.
Returning it anonymously may be a good idea, but you want to be sure it gets back to the rightful owners. You may be able to mail or drop it off to a local police department if you’re brave enough to do that.
The extra part of my advice is to consider the type of individuals you are both dating and hanging out with. This type of behavior is both illegal and immoral, and at some point, if you continue to associate with people who engage in this type of behavior, you might be caught up in something illegal that impacts your life and your freedom someday. This could be the warning sign you need to chart a new direction for your life.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Glynn County police officers will no longer chase suspects who flee when they are being pulled over for only traffic violations, an updated policy for the department dictates.
Residents of Marshview Condos say construction work on an apartment complex on U.S. 17 will have negative consequences on their homes, but city officials don’t see it that way.
The first of three town hall meetings hosted by Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen attracted a crowd of about 60 people Tuesday, with little criticism expressed during the hour-long meeting.
Once the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission finishes a utility project on Arnold Road on St. Simons Island, the heavily trafficked, narrow street will be turned into a westbound one-way road with dedicated pedestrian and bike lanes.
Morningstar Children and Family Services is inviting the community to send love and warm wishes to the 30 youth living on its campus.
The milky, contaminated water from an industrial chemical release that killed more than 85 fish in a Glynn County canal entered tidal waters that flow into the Turtle River, a report from the state Environmental Protection Division shows.