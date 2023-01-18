Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m 20 and a college student. I met a teaching assistant last year in one of my college classes and we got along so well that we started dating once that class was over. He’s 24 and has the goal of becoming a college professor in the future.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

