Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have worked this past summer at a job that I truly enjoyed. I worked part-time on weekends at a coffee shop and bakery. I even made friends with several regular customers who cheerfully say hello to me using my first name the moment they walk through the door. It makes me feel good to have so many social friends of all ages.
Well, now that school has started, my original plan was to quit my coffee shop job, but to my surprise the owner has asked me to work part-time during the week and on weekends. She said I could set my own schedule, even if I only wanted two or three shifts per week.
My parents are against this idea, as they don’t want me to work even part time while I’m going to high school. At first, I thought for sure I would only want to work there over the summer, but now I’m kind of interested in trying two 4-hour afternoon shifts during the week and one 6-hour shift on Saturdays. I’m a senior in high school now, and I’m a good student who gets good grades. I think I can handle it! I also get out of school early because I only have a few more high school classes that I need to graduate.
I’m contacting you because my parents requested I do, and they said if you feel that it’s OK for me to work during my senior year, my parents will agree with your decision — at least to see how it works out at first. What do you think? I’m on pins and needles waiting for your answer.
— Happy as a Waitress, via email
Happy As A Waitress: Your parents are being very kind to you to give me an opportunity to give you the green light on your idea. However, I’m also impressed how they put their own yellow light into the mix as well. They wisely said they’ll agree, “at least to see how it works out at first.”
So, I actually agree with both you and your parents. But it’s your responsibility to put your schoolwork first and to be sure that your grades don’t suffer at all. Be positive that your grades will not slip one iota!
If you do wish to try this, commit to your parents and to yourself that it will be your social life that will be cut down so that you’ll have the time to work a few shifts a week.
I’ll grant you a temporary green light on your idea if you’ll commit to my conditions. I’ll also enlist your parents as the ultimate arbiters of the validity of you continuing to be employed during your school year. I congratulate you on your work ethic and I commend your parents on having so much faith in you and me!
Dear Dr. Wallace: My only daughter is turning “sweet 16” on Nov. 20, and I thought it would be nice to throw her a birthday party to commemorate the occasion.
I can still remember my 16th birthday as it was very special to me, and I’m interested in providing the same for my daughter. However, last weekend when I brought this subject up to her, my daughter told me that she doesn’t want to have a 16th birthday party, and most surprisingly of all, she didn’t really give me a reason as to why not.
Should I have a party for her anyway, as she may change her mind in the interim?
— Worried Mother,
via email
Dear Worried Mother: Some teenagers suddenly feel that they’ve gotten too old for parties and might actually prefer money or a larger gift like a small used car instead.
If your daughter does not want to plan a birthday party at this time, you shouldn’t plan to schedule one for her anyway. What you can do is shelve discussion of this topic for about a month or so and they casually ask her again about three weeks before her birthday. If she still does not wish to have a party, then turn the conversation towards what type of gift or gifts she might enjoy.
Let her know that you love her and are looking forward to your wonderful daughter growing into a beautiful woman.
Your love and support are more important to her than holding a party in her honor, so do your best within your family to make her special day as special as you can, casually, if that’s her preference. After all, it is her birthday!