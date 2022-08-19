I’m a good student and I get excellent grades, except when it comes to any type of mathematics class. I really struggle in this area and have spoken to many of my teachers about how best to study for these types of classes, but I still struggle to get a high C or occasionally a low B grade.
This really bothers me because I get mostly A grades in my other classes, and this math issue brings down my grade-point average.
Is there something wrong with me? What can I do or how can I study better so that I get higher grades in my mathematics classes? This also goes for algebra, calculus and trigonometry. I totally feel lost in just about all of them.
Dear Math Is My Downfall: It sounds to me like you’re doing the right thing in speaking to your teachers about how best to study for their class. Styles of teaching vary, and it’s always good to show an interest in the class, sit up front, ask questions and let the teachers know that you’re trying your best. Sometimes the demonstration of obvious effort will help a teacher to decide to give a student the higher of two grades when their performance straddles the threshold between grades, for example, between a B-minus or a C-plus grade.
The other thing you can do, if feasible for your or your family’s budget, is to seek out a tutor who may be able to help you with the classes you’re struggling with. Some tutors meet in person and there are also many others that can work with you online via Zoom, for example.
Do your best in these classes and let the chips fall where they may. You’ll still have an excellent overall grade-point average, and everyone has stronger and weaker subjects when they’re going through high school and even college. Most likely your future career will involve something not dominated by the mathematical field, but I trust you will have enough basic understanding of the subject matter that you will thrive in your ultimate chosen profession in another field!
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.