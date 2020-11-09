Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 17, and I dropped out of high school last year. I have realized that this was a mistake and I want to return, but my high school won’t let me return, because they don’t think I will take the schoolwork seriously. I also made some unwise comments on my way out the door and off of the campus back then, so I wanted you to know this as part of my full disclosure of my situation.
Now that some time has passed and I’m a bit older, I realize I made a bad mistake. I really do want a chance to resume my high school education and earn a diploma. I’m prepared to work hard to make this happen.
What can I do to have a chance to make this a reality at this point in time? I sure could use a few suggestions on how to best proceed, since I did not really leave on very good terms.
— Contrite and Reconsidering, via email
Dear Contrite And Reconsidering: To begin with, I did note two elements in your letter that I liked and felt indicated your sincerity here. First off, you mentioned “working hard,” which you’ll absolutely need to do, and second, you used the word “contrite” in signing your letter.
My suggestion is to write a letter to your high school principal and bring these two elements into the letter. Show your contrition with a proper apology in writing, and be sure to mention how hard you’d work if you were granted another chance. Furthermore, I’d recommend you make this a handwritten letter. Why? Two reasons: First, the principal will likely know you wrote it (not your parents), and second, it takes more time to do, which shows your sincerity.
Have your parents proofread a draft of your letter before you finish it. Once completed, have one of your parents talk with the principal, and request to mail the letter in or have it scanned and emailed in. Following this, if you still are not admitted, have one of your parents talk with the district superintendent. If this doesn’t get results, take your case to the board of education. A 17-year-old should be allowed to attend school, unless he or she is a total disruption to others.
Finally, this unusual era of COVID-19 might actually work to your advantage. Since your current classes would likely be via a remote connection such as Zoom, you might not need to be in a physical classroom, at least at first. Since the classroom is where your situation went south, you might be better off restarting on a remote basis. Of course, you will need to show complete and consistent respect for everyone from your teachers to your fellow students, and you’ll need to work very hard indeed.